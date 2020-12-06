Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church
4112 McClay Rd , St. Charles, Missouri
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church
4112 McClay Rd , St. Charles, Missouri
Dec
9
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by:
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Elizabeth Moore
December 6, 2020
My sympathy to Pat's family and uncle Bern. Rest in peace Aunt Pat. Love
Bob Naumann
December 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deanna Chisholm
Family
December 4, 2020
So sad to hear of Aunt Pat’s passing. My heart goes out to Uncle Bern, her family and all who knew her. She was a great lady and will be missed by so many. Hugs, prayers and Much Love to you all. Denise, Mike, Cody and Bailey
Denise Kosarek
Family
December 4, 2020
Sorry your life here on earth has ended but enjoy heaven.
Phyllis & Jim Verhulst
Family
December 4, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to all my cousins & their families, to Uncle Bern. Loved aunt Pat too pieces ,she will be greatly missed. Sending hugs & prayers. Love you all ~ Noreen , Steve & family
Noreen Mueller
Family
December 4, 2020
Rest-in-Heaven aunt Pat we are going to miss you!!