Werner, Patsy

of O'Fallon, MO died on June 4, 2021, at the age of 85. Pat owned Lasting Impressions Salon in Overland, MO for many years. Daughter to George and Lillie Deniston. Patsy is survived by Paul Werner, her husband of 60 years, daughters Kelley Werner and Melissa Guest (Brian), and predeceased in death by daughter Regina Burns and son Neal Werner. Patsy was a grandmother to several and a friend to all.

Services: There will be a visitation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Alternative funeral and Cremation Services from 12:00 – 6:00 PM with a service to immediately follow.

Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300.

Alternativefuneralcremation.com