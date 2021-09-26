Acsay, Paul

Age 69, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Paul was born in St Louis on June 2, 1952. Son of the late Dennis and Anna Acsay; brother of Denise, Peter and George (Kimberly) Acsay. He was a graduate of Nativity School, McBride High School, Florissant Valley Community College, and SIU-E. A proud Boy Scout and Explorer and loved Shaw's Garden and the Sheldon. Uncle, Godparent, raconteur, historian and great friend to many as well as a trivia champ. A gathering to share memories will be held at Pat Connolly Tavern on October 2, from 2 to 6 pm. Share condolences at https:/stlouiscremation.com/