Paul Acsay
ABOUT
Mcbride High School
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Acsay, Paul

Age 69, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Paul was born in St Louis on June 2, 1952. Son of the late Dennis and Anna Acsay; brother of Denise, Peter and George (Kimberly) Acsay. He was a graduate of Nativity School, McBride High School, Florissant Valley Community College, and SIU-E. A proud Boy Scout and Explorer and loved Shaw's Garden and the Sheldon. Uncle, Godparent, raconteur, historian and great friend to many as well as a trivia champ. A gathering to share memories will be held at Pat Connolly Tavern on October 2, from 2 to 6 pm. Share condolences at https:/stlouiscremation.com/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pat Connolly Tavern
6400 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
His impact on me and my life will be with me always.
Blythe
October 4, 2021
Losses become treasured memories.
Dave & Terri
Friend
September 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Paul. Condolences and prayers for Denise, Pete, and George. I had the good fortune to stay in touch with Paul over these many years at. McBride, Nativity, and Northside gatherings. Rest in Peace old friend.
Dan Phillips
September 27, 2021
Peter, very sorry to hear about the loss of your brother
Nancy Liese and Kevin Liese
September 26, 2021
