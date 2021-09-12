Menu
Paul A. Bruening Jr.
Bruening, Paul A. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 5, 2021; loving father of Alexandra (Joseph) Hoffman; dear brother of Steve (Jaqueline) Bruening, dear uncle to Steven (Leah), Andrew, Olivia, and Emma Bruening; grandfather to Luke and Riley Hoffman.

Services: Please join Paul's family for visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Tuesday, September 14th from 3-5pm. Interment private. Memorial donations can be made to the Kirkwood Public Library. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
