Bruening, Paul A. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 5, 2021; loving father of Alexandra (Joseph) Hoffman; dear brother of Steve (Jaqueline) Bruening, dear uncle to Steven (Leah), Andrew, Olivia, and Emma Bruening; grandfather to Luke and Riley Hoffman.

Services: Please join Paul's family for visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Tuesday, September 14th from 3-5pm. Interment private. Memorial donations can be made to the Kirkwood Public Library. www.boppchapel.com