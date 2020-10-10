Russell, Paul Byron

Paul Byron Russell, 76, of St. Louis, MO, died on October 6, 2020, at a care facility in Dallas, TX. He was born on November 20, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Paul F. and Alice (Byron) Russell, later Alice Laufer. An only child, he was married to Leslie (Lanterman) Russell for 43 years before their divorce. He graduated from Southern Illinois University at East St. Louis in 1966 with a degree in accounting, and he taught for several years at Mater Dei High School and Althoff High School, in Breese, IL, and Belleville, IL, respectively. He then began a career at Anheuser-Busch, where he worked for 30 years in accounting and corporate brewing before retiring in 2000.

He counted himself fortunate to have a lifelong friend in Rich Kinder, whose mother was his own mother's best friend, as well as friends like Jerry Levy and Gaines Smith, who both helped to care for him as dementia stole him from us. With these friends he hunted and fished, enjoyed water skiing and boating, and took several summer trips to Canada. Known for a wicked (and sometimes inappropriate) sense of humor, he always had a sparkle in his eye and a smile on his face when with friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Russell Bliss, his son-in-law Tim Bliss, and his grandson, Andrew, all of Dallas, TX; as well as his ex-wife, Leslie Russell, of St. Louis, MO, and her mother, Mary Ellen Mayer, of Columbia, IL. A celebration of life event will be held in the future; please contact Joanna at

[email protected] to learn when the event has been scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601; or the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, TX, 78229.