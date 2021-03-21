Cooper, Paul E.

Our hero, went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, March 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 53 years of Barbara Cooper (nee Rice); adored father of Bryan (Tracy) Cooper, Janis Cooper and Cindi (Tyler) Cooper - Edgecombe; loving grandfather of Joshua, Ava and Benjamin Cooper; Cooper, Tucker and Peyton Edgecombe; dear uncle, brother-in-law, and cherished friend to many. His quiet dignity belied the sharpest wit, a deep compassion for others, and an infinite love for his family.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compton Heights Baptist Church, St. Louis or Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.