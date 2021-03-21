Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul E. Cooper
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Cooper, Paul E.

Our hero, went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, March 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 53 years of Barbara Cooper (nee Rice); adored father of Bryan (Tracy) Cooper, Janis Cooper and Cindi (Tyler) Cooper - Edgecombe; loving grandfather of Joshua, Ava and Benjamin Cooper; Cooper, Tucker and Peyton Edgecombe; dear uncle, brother-in-law, and cherished friend to many. His quiet dignity belied the sharpest wit, a deep compassion for others, and an infinite love for his family.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compton Heights Baptist Church, St. Louis or Gateway Arch Park Foundation. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
30 Entries
I’m sorry this is late. Mr. Cooper was my mentor at HFC and I had so much respect for him! He taught me integrity, professionalism and I admired him so much.
He used to supervise HFC branches and I was intimated by him, yet it kept me on my toes and made me a better employee. He promoted me to Branch Manager of my first office in 1981.
All the best to the Cooper family as Mr. Cooper, I will never forget. Tom Roth
Tom Roth
Coworker
November 8, 2021
I just received the sad news of Paul’s passing and my heart goes out to the entire Cooper clan. I was blessed to work with and for Paul as a Branch Sales Mgr at HFC. He was a district manager and part of his territory was in Chicago where I was located. I was a young confident guy who thought he knew everything. My new supervisor was introduced and it was Mr Cooper and he like a great football coach commanded the proper respect. I learned a lot about life and how to conduct business from Paul. He didn’t stand for any BS just do things the right way. This world desperately needs more Paul Cooper’s in it. I will keep all of you in my prayers and God Bless you Paul may you Rest In Peace!
Dan McGuire
Coworker
March 24, 2021
Gonna miss Uncle Paul driving us on the pontoon boat and making sure fun was being had by all. Sending love and light from your family in NYC to all The Coopers. Love, Lisa, Colton and Wesley.
Lisa Rothauser
Family
March 23, 2021
So sorry for the loss Cooper family. Paul was such a great man. Lots of memories going way back to when we moved into Sorrento in the early 70's. A great rock of a dad for the whole family who was always there for you and everyone in his life. Loved all the pool parties, gaming in the garage/rec room, boxing watch parties, etc. at the Cooper house. Paul always had a presence.

Paul was great to work with professionally too. Going back to the first home for Michelle and I, he made it so easy and was such a pro. Always got great advice!!!

He will be missed!!!
Kevin Hug
Friend
March 23, 2021
Aunt Barbara I’m so very sorry for your loss. We love you. Thoughts are with the family at this time. Xoxo
Alice Little
Family
March 23, 2021
Barb- I am sorry for your loss. My sympathy to all your family.
Kathy Drake
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers will be with you in this difficult time.
Gail Lee
Acquaintance
March 22, 2021
Barbara and family, John and I send our love and sympathy. Paul was a wonderful man and always there to support you, Barbara. From our home at the Lake of the Ozarks, we will keep you in our thoughts and our prayers.
Pat and John Secrest
March 22, 2021
Our sincerest sympathy to Barb and the Cooper family. Tom and Helen Etling
Helen Etling
March 22, 2021
Deep condolences Janis, Bryan, Cindy, and Mrs Cooper from The Peoples. I will forever remember your dad as a warm, welcoming piece of my childhood. You are in our prayers.
Nikki Peoples Cook
Friend
March 21, 2021
Barbara, Cindy and family, We want to send our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and your family.
Kelly Baumgartner
March 21, 2021
Paul was a very special person. Our prayers go out to Barbara and her family . May God Bless them. Wally and Sharon Wallace
Wally & Sharon Wallace
Friend
March 21, 2021
Barb, Byran, Janis and Cindi, Please accept my sincere thoughts and prayers for all of you and your family's. Time has a way of getting away from us, but not the fond memories of your Husband/Dad as well as all of you. These memories will always live on. I will cherish them always.
Owen Nagel
Teacher
March 21, 2021
On behalf of the Balsano and Tao Families, our deepest sympathy to Barbara, her children and extended family. Paul was a true gentleman who had a quiet dignity about him. He was a loyal and sincere person to have as a friend. Paul will be very much missed, but the Lord has claimed a faithful servant.
Debra Tao
Friend
March 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to Barbara, Brian, Janis and Cindy and families. Paul was such a loving family man and a fighter till he reached his heavenly home.
May he now Rest In Peace. Love and Prayers - Joanne & Ed Goedeker
Joanne Goedeker
Friend
March 20, 2021
Paul always had kind words every Sunday when we'd see his and Barb's smiling faces when we attended church together at Ballwin Baptist! His hospitable giving was a blessing as they often hosted us at their lake house. We are so thankful God had our paths cross here on our earthly home and we welcome uniting with him again in our heavenly home! HIs loving wife, Barb, and his children and grandchildren are in our prayers! Chuck and Denise Hall
Chuck and Denise Hall
Friend
March 19, 2021
Paul was a servant of the Lord who labored in love for us all.
Mark Brooks
Friend
March 19, 2021
Paul was a great man and someone I looked up to growing up. He was a great father, neighbor and role model. His family is dear to my heart and the generosity and kindness he showed to my mother in her time of need will never be forgotten.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike Burgio
Friend
March 18, 2021
Carolyn and I are so sorry to hear of Paul's passing and send our deepest sympathies to Barbara and family. You are all in our prayers.
Dan & Carolyn Johanningmeier
Friend
March 18, 2021
Barbara and family, you have our deepest sympathy at the loss of Paul. So glad I talked with you Barb at Walmart a few weeks ago. You will all be in my prayers.
Helen Higgs
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted." Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and the family.
Dan & Marilyn McWhorter
Friend
March 18, 2021
We were so sorry to hear the news of Paul’s passing. We have fond memories of times shared with your whole family and know that his loss will be felt by all who knew him. Please know that his warm smile, willingness to help anyone, and love for his family and friends will always be remembered. He made the world a better place and his place in heaven will be eternal.

The Monica Family
Chris and John Monica
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George & Sharon Wrather
Friend
March 18, 2021
Brian, condolences to you and your family. I know your Dad is getting a tremendous welcome in a much better place now.
Quay (Cubby) Finefrock
Friend
March 18, 2021
Paul was a steadfast believer, an exemplary husband and father and an inspiration to all who knew him. Sadly there are too few Paul Coopers in the world. We share in the family's loss. We will miss him.
Norman Baxter
Friend
March 18, 2021
One of the nice guys who worked at HFC. Condolences to his friends and family.
Chuck Mac donald
March 18, 2021
Sympathy and Prayers to Barbara and family. Paul was a nice guy at McK. and a friend to many.
Violet Sunshine Deane
Friend
March 17, 2021
Praying for all the family during this time, that God will give you all strength and peace of mind.
Christy Stevens
March 17, 2021
Remember our high school days at McKinley. Prayers for the family. Lester Baird
Lester Baird
Friend
March 17, 2021
Cindi,
My deepest sympathies for the loss of your father. I am so sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family. Kent Whitaker
Kent Whitaker
Friend
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results