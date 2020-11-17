Smith, Paul E.

of Columbia TN, formerly of Chesterfield, IL passed away Saturday, November 14, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Joan, and daughters Ginny, Susan, Anne and Diana, thirteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Paul was proud to have served in the Marines. He retired from AT&T. In 1988 Paul received the Dr. Luther L. Terry award for a Unique Contribution Toward a Smoke-Free Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. www.springhill-memorial.com