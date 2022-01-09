Menu
Paul Falcon

Falcon, Paul

age 92, passed away on December 27, 2021, after an extended illness. He is survived by his two children, Wayne Joseph (Kim) Falcon of Lafayette, Louisiana and Mary Elizabeth Squyres of Cypress, Texas, four grandchildren, Kevin and Garret Squyres and Nicholas and Christopher Falcon, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Andre' and Elodie Legere Falcon, and wife of 31 years, Jo-Nell Tucker Falcon.

Services: A private Celebration of Life service will be held in Katy, Texas. Mr. Falcon will be inurned at a private graveside service in St. Charles, MO. The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Smile Train in Mr. Falcon's memory (www.smiletrain.org).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
