Fogel, Paul G.

98, passed away Sept. 24. Husband of the late June Fogel (nee Neely). Father of Donna Brady, Linda Driver, Gary (Marelle) Fogel, & Terri (Dan) Duer. Grandfather of 13; Great-Grandfather of 13. Paul was in the Navy; a WWII Veteran.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice or gather with friends & raise a toast in his memory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.