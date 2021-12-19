Paul was a client, who became a great friend, a mentor, confidante, golf buddy, and travel companion over many years. He was diplomatic to a fault, and an eloquent and articulate speaker who was thoughtful, kind and very pragmatic. He had an infectious laugh and was able to joke about his golf exploits and mishaps (many happened while with me). We first met while we were each in a job transition almost 30 years ago and our friendship grew initially with a mutual love for the game of golf and soon it included our wives, who also joined us on numerous golf outings, vacations, dinners, and family celebrations over the years. Paul was like family to the Wolf’s and was always at our special occasions, and he also attended many of our children’s milestones in life. He was a cherished friend and mentor who will be greatly missed by the entire Wolf clan. Paul is now walking with Jesus. “Rest In Peace” my friend!

Rick Wolf Friend December 17, 2021