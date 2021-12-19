Paul has been my friend for 70 years going back to Jennings and playing baseball every day and all day long. Paul was the best baseball player I knew. Even though we went to different hi schools we still were together. In college we played against each other. After college we went our different ways but stayed in touch. 10 years ago we ran into each other at Breadco at it was like we were back in grade school on the baseball fields. Since then we have played golf together about 3 times a week; either at Innsbrook or in Naples Fl. What a great guy, I will really miss him and will think about him every time I hit the golf ball.
Russell Isaak
Friend
December 23, 2021
Todd, Laura, and families, I am so sad to hear of Paul's passing. He was such an incredibly kind and sincere man. His devotion to you family and to your mother was never ending. The legacy he leaves all of you is a priceless gift of support, boundless love, and example for a life well-lived. No doubt he and your mother will be watching over all of you for the rest of your lives.
Nancy Rehm Corrington
Friend
December 22, 2021
Paul married my cousin Carlyn in 1963 and was part of my life since then. I will never forget the speech he gave at Laura’s wedding. The love for his family was evident from every word he so eloquently spoke. What an all around good guy. He will be missed by so many.
Sandy Main
Family
December 22, 2021
Now you can rest with the Angels your in very good hands now. I was so Blessed to spend time with you and Carlyn now you can live pain free God Bless you always had great conversations with me I will always Love you for that you have helped me more than you know with my own struggles and I thank you God has a higher purpose for you
Lisa Schilb
Friend
December 22, 2021
Juanita Garrett
Coworker
December 21, 2021
Paul was a fabulous guy! So much fun to be around. I played on the Washington University baseball team with him. Paul was our fleet footed center fielder and one of our best players, but more than his enviable talents on the diamond, I remember the wonderful light spirit he brought to the world each and every day. I was lucky to have spent a few of my favorite years being with and playing along side of Paul. Fond, fond, fond, memories! My deepest condolences to the family for the loss of a truly wonderful person.
Steve smith
Friend
December 21, 2021
To the Hatz family. I wish to pass on my condolences and thoughts. When I moved from Australia to work with Peabody in the USA in 2001, Paul was also a great supporter and a wonderful colleague. I remember him fondly. I am sure he is remembered that way by many. Rest in Peace Regards, Peter Fuss
Peter Fuss
Coworker
December 20, 2021
To Todd, Laura and your families, My deepest sympathy for the passing of your Dad, father-in-law and grandfather. I was so sorry to hear it. Paul was such a fine husband, father and person. Know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Pat Marshall
Pat Marshall
Friend
December 20, 2021
My sympathy on Paul's passing. I remember Paul well from our days at Peabody. He was a very friendly, caring and compassionate person with a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor. I remember many discussions with him about St. Louis U. basketball - both of us attended many games and had seats near to each other. Rest in peace.
John Stephan
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Bee and Tom Morrell
December 19, 2021
I will miss Paul. Paul was my boss for many years at Citi. He was my mentor and my friend. Paul was easy to talk to, a great listener and offered sound advice to me and many others throughout his life. I will never forget how much he helped me when I needed it. He was quick to laugh and share a joke, loved his family deeply. He will be missed by all who crossed paths with him. Good memories. Bless all of his family.
Bee Morrell
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Dear Todd and Laura, Here's a voice from the "old Meadowbrook Farm" neighborhood. Daughter Nancy sent me the news about your father passing. I really loved your dad with his kindness and compassion. I'm sure it's so hard to say goodbye. I hope you are both comforted by having such an amazing and loving father. Please accept our consolences. Love, Sunny, Beth and Nancy Schmid's mom
Sunny McCown (Schmid)
Friend
December 17, 2021
Our Dear Friend will be missed. Glad we we’re able to make so many memories. Sue and Phil Dean
Susan Dean
Friend
December 17, 2021
Paul was a client, who became a great friend, a mentor, confidante, golf buddy, and travel companion over many years. He was diplomatic to a fault, and an eloquent and articulate speaker who was thoughtful, kind and very pragmatic. He had an infectious laugh and was able to joke about his golf exploits and mishaps (many happened while with me). We first met while we were each in a job transition almost 30 years ago and our friendship grew initially with a mutual love for the game of golf and soon it included our wives, who also joined us on numerous golf outings, vacations, dinners, and family celebrations over the years. Paul was like family to the Wolf’s and was always at our special occasions, and he also attended many of our children’s milestones in life. He was a cherished friend and mentor who will be greatly missed by the entire Wolf clan. Paul is now walking with Jesus. “Rest In Peace” my friend!
Rick Wolf
Friend
December 17, 2021
Paul was kind, caring, loving and so much fun. He is with God now and I will miss him, but will cherish memories of him always. Your wings were ready but my heart was not - Marsha
Marsha Kipp
December 15, 2021
Wonderful person Great friend have a lot of childhood memories a natural athlete this one really hurts RIP Paul
Gaylord Compton
Friend
December 15, 2021
Paul was one of the most positive and encouraging men I have ever known. He always had a smile on his face and continually reminded us of all the good around us. Had many lunches with our group at Peabody and will remember those as long as I live. Rest In Peace my friend.
David Beerbower
Coworker
December 14, 2021
Paul was a good friend. I met him when he came to Peabody from a previous career at Citi. He was a very competent and compassionate HR executive. He had a positive view of life and brought that perspective in all that he did. He will be sorely missed. Paul, may you Rest In Peace.