Paul F. "Doc" Knubley D.V.M.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Knubley, Paul F., D.V.M. "Doc"

Asleep in Jesus, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Knubley (nee Grant); loving father of Paul (Colleen) Knubley & Lisa (Jeff) George; grandfather of Fiona, Jack and Ella; cherished step-father of Kim Loos & Brian (Amanda) Mechler; step-grandfather to Christopher and Ryan Loos & Chloe and Ethan Mechler. Beloved veterinarian, boss and dear friend of many.

Services: Wednesday, December 22 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry. Masonic Service at 7p.m. Thursday, December 23, visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 6101 Telegraph Road. Entombment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
22
Service
7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
6101 Telegraph Road, MO
Dec
23
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
6101 Telegraph Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so very sad finding out about my vet and neighbor, Dr Knubley´s passing...he has been the most loving, reliable, compassionate vet for both my dogs, Sparky & Bella...I´ll never forget his kindness for Sparky during his last days...may he have eternal peace and grace...Thank you Dr Knubley for being the wonderful human being that you were! God Bless
Stephanie Manning Engel
Friend
January 5, 2022
I´m so saddened to hear of Dr. Knubleys passing. Was just there a few weeks ago. He saved so many of my fur babies especially my little hydro kitty Boo. Been going to him since he opened his doors. He has seen 13 of my cats and 3 dogs over the years. been going to him since he opened his doors. 45 maybe? Great veterinarian and very kind. He will be greatly missed by our family!
Deborah Turek
Other
December 31, 2021
We just saw Doc a few weeks ago for the pups check up and was shocked today to hear he passed away. Doc was my vet for probably 25 plus years. He always took excellent care of all my pets. My dog, Quincy loved going to see him. Doc was always so caring and compassionate. When I was younger and my dog, Frisco was older and needed to go to the vet alot Doc knew I could afford much and he didn´t charge me or he charged me very little which I really appreciated. My dog, Kayla would always sit in the chair in the exam and he would always smile and laugh about it. Doc truly was a wonderful person and the best vet ever. He will be deeply missed. Thanks again for everything and always taking care of my pets.
Wendy Lamberty Osborne
Other
December 22, 2021
I´ve known Doc for over 20 years, I met him through my father at the YMCA playing racquetball. Since then I had the pleasure of cutting his and Pats hair for many years. He was a kind gentle soul, my entire staff loved him. He made it a priority to know and address everyone in our salon by name. He wouldn´t leave without at least three hugs. He will truly be missed by myself, my wife, Nicole and our entire staff. We are deeply saddened by this news and will hold your family in our thoughts and prayers. I regret that we can´t be there in person to celebrate his life and share with you so many stories of our time together. I broke my ankle and had surgery this past Monday. My wife and I send our condolences.
Charles Gillick
Friend
December 21, 2021
Please accept our most sincere condolences on your loss. Pat and Paul were dear friends and Robyn and I enjoyed the "dinner club" outings over the years. We were remembering the trips last night and ended up amazed at all of the various outings that we went on and all of the memories we made. They were both special people and we will miss Paul very much. Love, John and Robyn
John and Robyn Mikusch
Friend
December 21, 2021
