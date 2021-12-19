We just saw Doc a few weeks ago for the pups check up and was shocked today to hear he passed away. Doc was my vet for probably 25 plus years. He always took excellent care of all my pets. My dog, Quincy loved going to see him. Doc was always so caring and compassionate. When I was younger and my dog, Frisco was older and needed to go to the vet alot Doc knew I could afford much and he didn´t charge me or he charged me very little which I really appreciated. My dog, Kayla would always sit in the chair in the exam and he would always smile and laugh about it. Doc truly was a wonderful person and the best vet ever. He will be deeply missed. Thanks again for everything and always taking care of my pets.

Wendy Lamberty Osborne Other December 22, 2021