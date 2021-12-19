Knubley, Paul F., D.V.M. "Doc"
Asleep in Jesus, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Knubley (nee Grant); loving father of Paul (Colleen) Knubley & Lisa (Jeff) George; grandfather of Fiona, Jack and Ella; cherished step-father of Kim Loos & Brian (Amanda) Mechler; step-grandfather to Christopher and Ryan Loos & Chloe and Ethan Mechler. Beloved veterinarian, boss and dear friend of many.
Services: Wednesday, December 22 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry. Masonic Service at 7p.m. Thursday, December 23, visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 6101 Telegraph Road. Entombment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.