Sherry and family, So very sorry to learn of Paul´s passing. We worked together for many years at Olin. He was always interested in staying in touch with former co-workers. Enjoyed his friendship and will miss his communications. May the many memories of Paul help family and friends at this unfortunate time.
Ron Biggerstaff
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sherry and family, please know we are saddened to learn of the loss of Paul. He was always so kind to me when we worked at Olin. Even when he retired, he kept in touch with me and sooo many others. I hold Paul in high respect as he was a good family man.