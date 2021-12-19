Menu
Paul A. Kuhn
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Kuhn, Paul A.

75, of Chesterfield, MO passed on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Link to obituary: stlouiscremation.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Piazza Messina
5535 Hwy N., Cottleville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
Sherry and family, So very sorry to learn of Paul´s passing. We worked together for many years at Olin. He was always interested in staying in touch with former co-workers. Enjoyed his friendship and will miss his communications. May the many memories of Paul help family and friends at this unfortunate time.
Ron Biggerstaff
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sherry and family, please know we are saddened to learn of the loss of Paul. He was always so kind to me when we worked at Olin. Even when he retired, he kept in touch with me and sooo many others. I hold Paul in high respect as he was a good family man.
Jean and Buck Hord
December 20, 2021
