Moschner, Paul Joseph "Joe"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born to Wilbur and Marguerite Moschner. He married Marie "Re" Voegtli in 1961. Re went home to Jesus in 1996, and Joe was blessed to find Linda "Vicki" Hofstetter. They were married in 1997. Vicki preceded Joe in death in 2019.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Cindy and Pam, his son-in-law Michael, his stepson Mark, and daughters-in-law Renee & Eileen; his eight grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda, Adam (Chantel), Erin (Oakes), Elizabeth, Melissa, Clayton, and David; his eight great-grandchildren, Cayden, Camille, Luke, Audrey, Chloey, Holly, Delilah, and Darla; and many, many close friends. He is preceded in death by his wives, Marie & Vicki, and his stepson Michael.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Missouri Botanical Garden or the Alzheimer's Association.

Services: Services will be held on Saturday, March 26 at St Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:00 a.m. He will be buried at St Peter Cemetery in Kirkwood immediately following the service.