Paul Nicholas Kotakis
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Kotakis, Paul Nicholas

Paul N. Kotakis of Williamsburg, VA passed into the Lord's arms on November 1, after a long battle with kidney disease. Born in St. Louis to Nick and Jean Kotakis on Aug 21, 1953, Paul is survived by his beloved wife Laurie and his two sons Nicholas and Paul. Paul is deeply cherished by all who knew him and left a profound impact on many. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, his deep love for his family and friends, and his sense of humor. Paul graduated from Washington University with honors and joined the Army in 1975. After leaving the Army in 1987, Paul worked for more than 30 years in Public Affairs for US Army Cadet Command at Ft. Monroe and Ft. Knox. He received many honors for excellence in his field and co-authored several books on the history of the Army and ROTC. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his 3 grandchildren Anastasia, Androu, and Layla and his dear sister Penelope Burch. Paul will be honored by a celebration of his life to be held on Ft. Monroe next Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Laurie and boys, my deepest sympathy for your loss. The sorrows of this life are past and he is home at last.
Patricia Ray
November 15, 2020