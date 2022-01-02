Provost, Paul

of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Naumann) Provost; cherished son of the late Joseph and Teresa (nee Mailloux) Provost; devoted father of Anthony (Kathy) Provost, Theresa (Thomas) Bruns, Noreen (Steven) Mueller, Sandra (Edward) Deeken, and Rhonda (James) Cates; proud Pepere of 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grand-kids.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held January 3, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 North Main Street. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to School Sisters of Notre Dame.

