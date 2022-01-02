Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Provost
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO

Provost, Paul

of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Naumann) Provost; cherished son of the late Joseph and Teresa (nee Mailloux) Provost; devoted father of Anthony (Kathy) Provost, Theresa (Thomas) Bruns, Noreen (Steven) Mueller, Sandra (Edward) Deeken, and Rhonda (James) Cates; proud Pepere of 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grand-kids.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held January 3, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 North Main Street. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Visit Baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
403 North Main Street, MO
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
403 North Main Street, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - O'Fallon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Paul was a great friend to us and we will miss him. May He rest in peace. Love, Pete and Judy
Pete and Judy Rubis
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results