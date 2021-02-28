Wow so sudden this man I considered him not only a friend but a brother I learned so much from this man about cycling and chats about life, someone that you could have a different opinion about something but still feel the mutual love and respect for each other, now that’s rare in a man I know he’s with the father God may he rest in heaven because he has truly earned his wings. God bless the family and my prayers are with you.

Floyd Meriweather Friend February 27, 2021