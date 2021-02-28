To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I came to know Paul approx 12 years ago when he serviced my clinics microscopes. I either saw or talked to Paul multiple times a year. He was such a professional, always answering my questions, teaching me about the scopes- once I earned his trust:), always informative and positive. I am deeply saddened by his loss.
Kelly Griffin
Friend
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy Goode
Family
March 13, 2021
We were in Paul’s Saturday morning spin class for several years. He was a very tough instructor but we worked hard and looked forward every week to seeing Paul. He was a kind man and even took time to come see us play in a Pickleball tournament. He will be greatly missed!
Mark and Margaret Gurgol
Friend
March 9, 2021
Sue and I are saddened beyond words to hear of Paul's passing. We were fraternity brothers at Rolla, and Paul was one of the best of friends to me and a lot of others. Just such a nice, decent person. He'll be missed by so many people.
John and Sue Rasch
March 4, 2021
We are so deeply saddened for the loss of Paul. He was such a kind, funny, and genuine person. God bless you all during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rompel family.
The Hales Family
Friend
March 3, 2021
Words cannot express your sorrow. We are sorry for your loss and wish you peace with your memories.
Michelle, Julie and Keith Steiger
March 3, 2021
On behalf of the Francis Howell Soccer program and Boosters, we would like to offer our deepest sympathy to Maggie and the family. Your Howell soccer family is thinking of you and wish the family peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Mark Houston
March 3, 2021
Our deepest condolences. We are so saddened by this news. We went to school with Paul in Rolla (Fraternity Brother, Friend). He was the best of the best people. Tim and Teresa Kassen
Teresa Kassen
Classmate
March 3, 2021
From all of the Rahn family our deepest sympathies to the entire Rompel family. Paul will be remembered for all the joy he brought to this world. May he rest in peace.
Barry Rahn
Friend
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss of such a nice man. Our prayers are with you.
Michael McGlynn
Friend
February 28, 2021
I feel fortunate to have Paul as my Brother in law for 48 years. Paul was always positive and always had that Paul grin. Those that would care to help his surviving Wife and Family of 6 children, there is a go fund me under Paul Rompel.
Tony Heap
Family
February 28, 2021
Wow so sudden this man I considered him not only a friend but a brother I learned so much from this man about cycling and chats about life, someone that you could have a different opinion about something but still feel the mutual love and respect for each other, now that’s rare in a man I know he’s with the father God may he rest in heaven because he has truly earned his wings. God bless the family and my prayers are with you.
Floyd Meriweather
Friend
February 27, 2021
Paul's life touch so many hundreds of people beyond the circle of Belleville. I've read countless joy filled comments about his smile, his humor and life among my Althoff High School classmates (1978). His joyful spirit is deeply missed. Be at peace, Paul.
Douglas Coggeshall
Classmate
February 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family
Patrick M Daniels
Friend
February 26, 2021
I remember when Paul was just a baby. He grew up to be such a kind heart.