Simon, Paul J.

The Honorable Paul J. Simon passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6th, 2021, in his home surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born in St. Louis on July 10th, 1933 to Samuel and Sarah Simon (Webbe). He met the love of his life Mary Jane Meyer and they were married in 1955. They were happily married for 65 years.

He attended St. Vincent De Paul grade school, followed by St. Mary's High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Washington University and his law degree from St. Louis University Night School. He proudly served as a Missouri State Representative, Deputy Coroner, Special Assistant Attorney General, as well as an Attorney in private practice. He became President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman serving one term from 1975 - 1979. Despite many supporters encouraging him to run for Mayor, he was nominated to serve on the Missouri Appellate Court, Eastern District. He served until his retirement in 2004 at the age of 70 and served for several years as the court's settlement judge. He was a member of St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral and St. Gabriel Church in St. Louis, served on the Board of the Gene Slay's Boys and Girls Club and many other charitable associations, including the Sisters of St. Paul.

Dad, we can't thank you enough for the man you were and the morals you instilled in all of us. You showed us so much love and never expected anything in return. You were the model of God's Grace and treated everything with fairness and kindness. You helped raise us to be responsible adults with unconditional love and lead by example. You were the strong shoulder to cry on and the father that listened. You allowed us to stumble but were always close enough to catch us. To say that we loved you would be an understatement - but to say that we will miss you would be a greater understatement. We Love you Dad.

Judge Paul J. Simon was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane (Meyer), his son Paul Jr. (Janice), his father Samuel and mother Sarah Simon (Webbe) and his sister Theresa (McDermott). He is survived by his sons Sam (Laurie) and Jim (Ann) and his daughters Jayne Simon Vollmer and Joan (Chris) Saracino. Dad will also be fondly remembered by his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be Friday June 11th, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home at 2906 Gravois Ave., St Louis City. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Drive, St Louis, MO 63104. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Judge Paul J. Simon may be made to The Paul Simon Jr Foundation, 345 Marshall Avenue - Lower Level, Webster Groves MO 63119