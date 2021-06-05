Smith, Paul K.

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Gloria Smith; cherished son of the late Fredie and Estella Smith. Devoted father of Sheryl 'Sherry' (Bob) Cox and Debra (Dave) Visnaw; loving grandfather of Dustin, Eli (Olivia) and Zach (Halo); treasured great-grandfather of Landen; dear brother of the late Lil and Eleanor uncle of Barb, Cyndi, the late Art, and the late Buzz.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 6, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist of St. Charles, 801 First Capitol Drive. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.