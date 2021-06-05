Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul K. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Smith, Paul K.

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Gloria Smith; cherished son of the late Fredie and Estella Smith. Devoted father of Sheryl 'Sherry' (Bob) Cox and Debra (Dave) Visnaw; loving grandfather of Dustin, Eli (Olivia) and Zach (Halo); treasured great-grandfather of Landen; dear brother of the late Lil and Eleanor uncle of Barb, Cyndi, the late Art, and the late Buzz.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 6, 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist of St. Charles, 801 First Capitol Drive. Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Jun
7
Visitation
12:00p.m.
First United Methodist of St. Charles
801 First Capitol Drive, MO
Jun
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist of St. Charles
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.