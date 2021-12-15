von Gontard, III, Paul

67, of St. Louis, MO, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, Dec 10, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Paul & Mickey von Gontard. Brother of Peter, Perky (Patty), the late Perry (Karen), Susie (nee Kester) (John), Patrick, Philip (Amy) and Parker (Diane).

Retired career employee of Anheuser-Busch, dear brother-in law, uncle and friend to many. Paul never met a stranger and lived by the company tagline "Making friends is our business". He will be missed by all that knew him.

Services: Memorial Mass Monday December 20th, 10am at Ste Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, St, Ann Catholic Church, 475 9th Ave South, Naples, FL 34102, or charity of one's choice. Visitation Sunday, Dec 19th, 4 – 8 pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com