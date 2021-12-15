Menu
Paul von Gontard III
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

von Gontard, III, Paul

67, of St. Louis, MO, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, Dec 10, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Paul & Mickey von Gontard. Brother of Peter, Perky (Patty), the late Perry (Karen), Susie (nee Kester) (John), Patrick, Philip (Amy) and Parker (Diane).

Retired career employee of Anheuser-Busch, dear brother-in law, uncle and friend to many. Paul never met a stranger and lived by the company tagline "Making friends is our business". He will be missed by all that knew him.

Services: Memorial Mass Monday December 20th, 10am at Ste Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, St, Ann Catholic Church, 475 9th Ave South, Naples, FL 34102, or charity of one's choice. Visitation Sunday, Dec 19th, 4 – 8 pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood
Dec
20
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing.
John Halloran
Friend
January 27, 2022
Paul was one of the first people I meet in `81 when I joined AB. We remained friends for over 40 years & the world is less beautiful without him here. My heart aches for the family.
Lori welsh
December 20, 2021
Cathy Graham and family
December 16, 2021
One of the 'family' who made A-B a magical, memorable, if not also, 'epic'. A gentleman and dedicated to the "making friends is our business" mantra. He personally conducted a tour and 'taste panel' for a group of my wholesaler contest winners once-upon-a-time....
George Miller
December 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the VonGontard Family. A Cherished Neighbor and Huntleigh Fixture will be forever missed!!
Marian McGinnis
December 15, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the von Gontard family. Will surely miss his wonderful presence at St. Louis Polo.
Rhonda Carsten
Friend
December 15, 2021
