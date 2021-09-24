Clayton, Paula Jean

Dr. Paula Jean Clayton, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 4, 2021, joining her beloved parents, Dorothea Pflasterer and Oscar Limberg, and sisters, Betty Cisco and Dorothea Wolfgram. Paula was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1956 and from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in 1960. She did her psychiatric residency there and joined the faculty in 1965, becoming a full professor in 1976. Her leading-edge research on mood disorders and bereavement conducted at Washington University achieved international recognition. During this busy period, Paula married Charles Clayton and had three children, Clarissa, Matthew and Andrew.

In 1980, Paula became the first woman in the United States to chair a department of psychiatry, joining the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, a role in which she served until 1999. She subsequently moved to Santa Fe and was a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine from 2001 to 2005. In 2006, Paula moved to New York City to become the Medical Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Throughout her career, Paula remained committed to advancing the field of psychiatry, conducting research, teaching students and residents, mentoring young doctors, and seeing patients. She published four books, including Manic Depressive Illness and The Medical Basis of Psychiatry, more than 180 papers and 20 book chapters.

Paula was warm and generous, and made friends everywhere that she lived, including Pasadena, California where she moved in 2015 to be close to family when she retired. She was a constant participant in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Paula also maintained close ties to her sisters and their families in her hometown of St. Louis and to Washington University. Until her passing, Paula was energetic and engaged in all of the things she cherished: family, friends, theater, opera, books, travel, good food, martinis, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and reading The New Yorker.

Paula is survived by her three children, Clarissa Weirick (Brad), Matthew Clayton, Andrew Clayton (Jojo) and seven grandchildren: Austin Clayton, Andrew Clayton, Catherine Weirick, Clayton Weirick, Madeline Weirick, Sophia Clayton and Chelsea Clayton. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Donations can be made in her memory to the Paula J. Clayton MD Endowment Fund at Washington University in St. Louis or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Services: Memorial services will be held (in person and live streamed) at 2:00 on October 2, 2021 at La Canada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Canada, California and at 1:30 on November 19, 2021 at The Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis, Missouri. All are welcome.