Sister Paula Mary Arthur Stauder C.PP.S.
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Stauder, Sister Paula (Mary Arthur) C.PP.S.

Saturday, February 27, 2021, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Grace (Elleard) Stauder. She is survived by her brother Arthur (Arlene) Stauder, and his children Gerald (Susan) Stauder, Kathleen (Frank) Pender, James Stauder, Thomas (Rosie) Stauder, and Daniel Stauder, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Sister Paula donated her body to science. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon, MO 63366. Visit Baue.com for more information.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless Sister Paula.
Rhonda Carsten
March 4, 2021
