Pauline Bradley

Bradley, Pauline

(Nee Luebbert) Fortified with The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the age of 90. Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton Bradley. Pauline is survived by her loving children, Janet Quigley, Susan B. O'Neal, Cheryl Santacroce, Donna Bradley-Jaeger, Becky Finch, Chris Bradley and Bob Bradley. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 22.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Minnie Luebbert, and her dear son Ron Bradley.

Pauline was a founding member of St. Dismas Parish in Florissant, currently St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church. She was deeply dedicated to her faith and loved serving her parish community. In her earlier years she worked at an orphanage with The Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul, caring for children and building lifelong relationships with the sisters.

Services: A memorial Mass for Pauline will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.savethechildren.net/what-we-do/emergencies/ukraine-crisis.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
