Jenkins, Pauline Alice Fields "Polly"

departed this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Reynoldsburg, OH. A long time resident of St. Louis, Polly was born April 8, 1922, in Nashville, TN.

Polly married the late William B. Jenkins, Sr., (Bill), in St. Louis, MO on March 14, 1948 and they were married 54 years until his death in 2002.

She enjoyed a long career with the U.S. Government, leaving Nashville, TN as a young woman to work in Washington, DC; later to New Jersey, and finally to St. Louis, MO where she retired from the Army Transportation Command located on Goodfellow Blvd. She made many friends along the way. Polly was a kind and loving person. She and Bill joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in October 1981 and was active until ill health incapacitated her.

She leaves to cherish her memory, Stepson William (Deborah) B. Jenkins, Jr.; Granddaughters, Tracey Jenkins and Nichole Jenkins; Great Granddaughter Shanicia (Corey) Rogers; Great-Great-Grandson, Chosen Jubilee; Sister-in-law, Hazel Fields; Niece, Marva (Fred) Wells; Nephews, Walter (Kathy) Fields, III, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Fields, William (Greta) 'Mike' Fields, Darren (Deartrest) Fields, Marvin (Pamela) Evans, and Michael (Cynthia) Evans. She will also, be greatly missed by a host of Grand, Great-Grand and Great-Great-Grand Nieces, Nephews; Extended Family, Audrey Underwood, and Kimberly (Byron) Crawford, as well as many other family and friends, and her entire church family.

Services: Services will be held Tuesday, December 14 at 9:30 A.M. until the Celebration of Life at 10:30 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints

10445 Clayton Road

Frontenac, MO 63131. Baucom's Life Celebration Center is in charge of arrangements.