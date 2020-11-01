Menu
(nee Griesemer) Sunday, October 25, 2020. Wife of the late G. Douglas Nelson, mother of George (Barbara), Frederick (Barbara) and Laura Colburn (the late Steven Colburn), dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Pauline was born January 23, 1923 in Bethlehem, PA to the late A. Earl and Elsie Griesemer (nee Jenkins). She attended schools there and found her first employment at Bethlehem Steel during WWII. She was married in 1944 and the family later moved to Ohio. The family moved to St. Louis in 1956. She worked 30 years in the Dielman, Wright and Spoede Elementary Schools of the Ladue School District as the secretary. During that time, she followed an Education Curriculum at UMSL. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and water aerobics. She cherished her time playing card games with her husband, friends and grandchildren.

Contributions appreciated to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Share memories at colliersfuneralhome.com



