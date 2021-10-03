Uykosky, Pauline R. (nee Ramsey)

On Sept 30, 2021. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Max Uykosky; dear mother of Paula Boyd, Carolyn Helvey, and Barbara Vitale; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Robert) Westerholt, Rebecca Helvey, Sarah (Craig) Johnson and David (Corina) Vitale; dear great-grandmother of 13: Dear great-great-grandmother of 2; dear sister, aunt, great- aunt, and dear friend to many. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Visit. 10/5 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois). Interment Jefferson Barracks.