Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline R. Uykosky
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Uykosky, Pauline R. (nee Ramsey)

On Sept 30, 2021. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Max Uykosky; dear mother of Paula Boyd, Carolyn Helvey, and Barbara Vitale; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Robert) Westerholt, Rebecca Helvey, Sarah (Craig) Johnson and David (Corina) Vitale; dear great-grandmother of 13: Dear great-great-grandmother of 2; dear sister, aunt, great- aunt, and dear friend to many. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Visit. 10/5 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois). Interment Jefferson Barracks.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Oct
5
Committal
11:15a.m.
Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.