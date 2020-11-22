Menu
Pearl Ann Fiordimondo

Fiordimondo, Pearl Ann

(nee Licavoli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Fiordimondo; loving mother of Joann (George) Baker, Nat (Melinda), Pete (Patti), Josephine Marshall, Anna Simon, Joseph (Diana) and Fred (Cindy) Fiordimondo; adoring grandmother of Max, Zachary, Angela, Elizabeth, Philip, Vincent, Mia, Julia and the late Michael. Our dearest great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Pearl was a member of the St. John the Baptist Lady Sodality. She was also a longtime and dedicated volunteer at Holy Family Catholic School.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, on Wednesday, November 25 at 9: 30 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Nov
25
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
