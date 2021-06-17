Pirker, Pearl

(nee Woodruff) 9/15/1924 - 6/15/2021 Beloved mother of Judith Pirker & Patricia (Timothy) Hanneke, grandmother of Adam (Amanda) Hanneke, Janet (Daniel) Fabick & Kate (John) Bertram; dear great-grandmother, aunt, cousin & friend.

Services: Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 with funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO. Burial in the United Methodist Cemetery, St. Clair, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Memorycare Homes Solutions, 4389 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Condolences may be sent to the family via our website: russellcolonialfuneralhome.com