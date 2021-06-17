Menu
Pearl Pirker
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO

Pirker, Pearl

(nee Woodruff) 9/15/1924 - 6/15/2021 Beloved mother of Judith Pirker & Patricia (Timothy) Hanneke, grandmother of Adam (Amanda) Hanneke, Janet (Daniel) Fabick & Kate (John) Bertram; dear great-grandmother, aunt, cousin & friend.

Services: Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 with funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO. Burial in the United Methodist Cemetery, St. Clair, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Memorycare Homes Solutions, 4389 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Condolences may be sent to the family via our website: russellcolonialfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.