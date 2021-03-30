Russell, Peggy Lee Cowie

84, passed away on March 25, 2021. She is survived by one son: F. Leland Russell (Mary Liz Jameson-Russell) of KS; one brother: Leland Cowie (Mary) of MO; and one sister: Nancy Tongren of MO. She was preceded in death by her husband: F. Garland Russell Jr.

Peggy Lee obtained a bachelor's degree from The College of William & Mary and a master's degree from Claremont Graduate School. Before marriage, she was as an Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.