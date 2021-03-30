Menu
Peggy Lee Cowie Russell

Russell, Peggy Lee Cowie

84, passed away on March 25, 2021. She is survived by one son: F. Leland Russell (Mary Liz Jameson-Russell) of KS; one brother: Leland Cowie (Mary) of MO; and one sister: Nancy Tongren of MO. She was preceded in death by her husband: F. Garland Russell Jr.

Peggy Lee obtained a bachelor's degree from The College of William & Mary and a master's degree from Claremont Graduate School. Before marriage, she was as an Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
