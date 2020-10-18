De Rousse, Percy Augustus

Aged 101, passed away October 13, 2020. He was born November 12, 1918 in Midco, Missouri to parents William Edwin and Effie Elizabeth (nee Pratt) De Rousse, the eighth of nine children. Percy was married to his wife Hazel June (nee Knapp) for 75 years. She preceded him in death in 2015. Preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters and was the last remaining child.

Percy began his working life as a carpenter and progressed through his lifetime to heavy construction, building bridges, water treatment plants, desalination plants; becoming a top superintendent in his field. He was employed by the same company for 40 years and traveled to many locations world wide.

Percy was an avid sportsman and big game hunter and traveled to British Columbia and various locations hunting and fishing.

Percy is survived by his only child Nancy Van Noy; grandaughter Tracy Christensen; great-grandson Todd Christensen; great-granddaughter Dana Howarth; great-great-grandson Jack Percy Howarth and great-great-granddaughter Luna Faye Christensen; and much loved nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He had a wonderful life.