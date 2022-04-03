Nelson, Perry "Steven"

October 20, 1955 - March 17, 2022. Steven Perry Thurston Nelson was born in Highland Springs, Virginia. Perry was the son of George Perry and Shirley (nee Mankin) Nelson. Perry is survived by his brother Thomas Nelson (Sandra, nee Cheatham) and his beloved parrots, Isolde and Tristan.

Perry was a gifted musician and a strong believer in issues of social justice. His career in banking brought him to St. Louis in 1997. He served as music director and organist at St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church for twenty-four years. Perry was instrumental in organizing Sunset Hills Sings, a community relief effort after tornados hit the area in 2010. He was the planning force behind the beloved ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve service, which utilizes traditional folk and bluegrass instruments in the liturgy. World Library Publications has published several of his sacred choral works as well as a hymn collection. His hymn setting of Herman G. Stuempfle, Jr.'s "Bring Peace to Earth Again" is published in the Evangelical Lutheran Church's hymnal, Evangelical Lutheran Worship.

Please go to kutisfuneralhomes.com/nelson-steven-perry for more details about Perry's life and faithful musical calling.

His many friends and colleagues will miss him greatly, but his music will always remain in their hearts. A memorial service is planned for a later date.