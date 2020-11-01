Menu
Pete DePaoli

DePaoli, Pete

Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lino and Loretta DePaoli; dear brother of Dina (the late Rick) Scheffing, Tom DePaoli, Michael (Mayte) DePaoli and Lori (Jim) Oge; our dear uncle, great-uncle and cousin.

Pete worked at Heartland Industries for many years, and was a big Cardinals fan. If desired, contributions to St. Louis Association for Retarded Citizen appreciated.

Services: Memorial Mass at Assumption Church, Monday, November 2, at 10 a.m. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
