DePaoli, Pete

Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved son of the late Lino and Loretta DePaoli; dear brother of Dina (the late Rick) Scheffing, Tom DePaoli, Michael (Mayte) DePaoli and Lori (Jim) Oge; our dear uncle, great-uncle and cousin.

Pete worked at Heartland Industries for many years, and was a big Cardinals fan. If desired, contributions to St. Louis Association for Retarded Citizen appreciated.

Services: Memorial Mass at Assumption Church, Monday, November 2, at 10 a.m. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE