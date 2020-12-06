Puleo, Peter Andrew, Sr.

passed into eternal life with God on November 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Giuseppe (Joseph) and Rosa (Biondo) Puleo. He was married on June 23, 1956 to Evelyn Mae Born.

Peter graduated from Central High School in St. Louis, and studied Accounting until enlisting in the Army in 1943. While in the army, he studied Engineering at the University of Alabama, and served as an interpreter for Italian prisoners of war. Upon discharge from the army, he attended Washington University and graduated in 1949 with a BS in Chemical Engineering.

He started Industrial Process Equipment Co. in 1952 and Interstate Machine Co. in 1961. He served as President of the St. Louis section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers in 1966, and founded the Pump Distributors Association in 1970. He was the Founder and first President of the Locus Central Business District.

He served on the boards of: Mercantile Commerce Bank, Fontbonne University, Vianney High School, and the Cathedral Friends. He also served as the President of the Washington University Engineering Century Club, President of the Newman Club Alumnae of Washington University, and Member of the Archdiocesan Development Committee.

He was active in the Italian Club of St. Louis, serving as Vice President and Program Chairman, and was given the Italian Heritage Award in 1994. He also served on the board of the Federation of Italian-American Organizations. In 2012 he was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Ciao St. Louis Columbus Day parade.

He received the Washington University Engineering Alumnae Achievement Award in 1993 and was elected Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers in 1994.

He is survived by Evelyn Puleo, his wife of 64 years, his children Laura Krueger, Peter Puleo and his wife Melissa, and Rose Puleo Kocis and her husband Gary, and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Evelyn (Mev) Puleo.

Services: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady's Inn, https://ourladysinn.org/donate-now/