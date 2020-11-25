Georges, Peter

Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Aristea Georges for 62 years; loving father of Nick Georges, Faye (Dan) Williams, and the late Jimmie Georges; cherished grandfather of Kristina and Andrew Williams; dear brother of Stella (Tim) Karagiannis, Cynthia (the late Tom)

Kolocotronis, and the late John (Lefkothea), Vasiliki (Stavro)

Kolivaki, and George (Diane); dear brother-in-law of Charlotte; dear uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Rd., Friday, November 27th, 10:30 a.m. followed by 11:30 a.m. service. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Brotherhood of Sopikis or Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com