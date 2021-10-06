Menu
Peter Anthony Maniscalco
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Maniscalco, Peter Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Doryle Maniscalco (nee Long); dear father of Peter (Bree) Maniscalco, and Bridgette (Terry) Geraghty; loving grandfather of Alyssa, Sophie, Sabrina, Daisy, Laura, Mary and Clare; dear brother of Frances (the late Joseph) Piazza; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 8, 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will always remember Pete at the family reunions, at the piano and singing with the family. He will be missed by all. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you all.
Tim & Patty Sullivan
October 8, 2021
Please accept my condolences. I remember whee when you were a young couple living in south St. Louis many years ago . I believe you lived next door to my Mom and Dad, Jeanette and George Kaja. May your memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Mary (Kaja) Schepers
Other
October 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Pete was one of a kind and will always be in our hearts, loved and missed. Love Dianne and Howard
Howard and Dianne Neels
Friend
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Pete always lit up a room & had everyone laughing.
Lin Brahm
Work
October 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Love Barb
Barb
October 6, 2021
