Maniscalco, Peter Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Doryle Maniscalco (nee Long); dear father of Peter (Bree) Maniscalco, and Bridgette (Terry) Geraghty; loving grandfather of Alyssa, Sophie, Sabrina, Daisy, Laura, Mary and Clare; dear brother of Frances (the late Joseph) Piazza; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 8, 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on Saturday, October 9, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.