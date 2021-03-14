McDonald, Peter Jackson

Peter McDonald, 72, of Columbia, MO, passed away on February 28, 2021, after an 18-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Pete was born in Evansville, Indiana, to Robert Jackson and Mary Kathleen (Kelly) McDonald. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1970 and served in the US Army at Fort Hood, TX, from 1971 to 1973. He married Pat Schmittgens in 1972.

In addition to his wife, Pat, Pete is survived by his daughter, Jenny (Cory McCarter) of Columbia; his son, Bernie (Tori) of Madison, WI; his sister, Sarah (Jim) Wallace of St. Louis; sisters-in-law Sr. Mary Schmittgens (St. Louis), Susan (Jim) Fogarty, Houston, TX, Joan (Ralph) Bowe, Columbia, MD, and Anne (Mike) Bogucki, Wentzville, MO; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John McDonald, and his brother-in-law, Jim Schmittgens.

The family would like to thank: Home Instead Senior Care of Columbia, whose special caregivers allowed Pete to live at home for most of his illness; the wonderful and diligent people of Hospice Compassus Columbia and Hospice Compassus Jefferson City; and the Villa Marie caregivers, whose affection and kindness helped Pete feel comfortable and loved in his final months.

Arrangements have been made through Heartland Cremation & Burial Society. Donations may be made in Pete's memory to the Columbia Parkinson's Support Group, c/o Daltons, 1311 Vintage Dr., Columbia, MO 65203, or the APDA (American Parkinson Disease Association), 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

Services: No services