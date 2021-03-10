Menu
Philip M. O'Connell
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

O'Connell, Philip M.

Philip M. O'Connell, age 68, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Phil was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Vincent and Agnes O'Connell.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Patti; his sons Michael O'Connell and Matthew (Rachel) O'Connell as well as his cherished grandson Murphy O'Connell. Dear brother of Vincent (Jane) O'Connell, Steve (Sharon) O'Connell, Tom (Janet) O'Connell, John (Mary Jo) O'Connell and Dan (Marge) O'Connell. Loving uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin & friend to many.

Phil was proud of his Irish heritage and was an organizer of the O'Connell Clan marching in the Dogtown Hibernian Parade every St. Patrick's Day. He was a "family man" all the way and loved every moment with his boys' activities growing up and being with his extended family. Nothing was more special than his grandson Murphy and during his final struggles, Murph was the only one to make him smile.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to his Doctors, Nurses and caregivers throughout his illness.

A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital: https://8008.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathies and prayers to you, Patti, and your family.
Julie Fingerhut
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Phil was a great guy, great smile and all around a nice person. I am glad I got to spend time with him while he was in the hospital. May he rest in peace.
Anne Bradley
March 10, 2021
I knew Phil from many years ago. He was kind, generous and funny. When I was going to Ireland he would tell me to make sure to spend time on O´ Connell street. My sympathies to all his family.
Kieran Gutting
March 10, 2021
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
Jane OConnell
March 10, 2021
