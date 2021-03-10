O'Connell, Philip M.

Philip M. O'Connell, age 68, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Phil was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Vincent and Agnes O'Connell.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Patti; his sons Michael O'Connell and Matthew (Rachel) O'Connell as well as his cherished grandson Murphy O'Connell. Dear brother of Vincent (Jane) O'Connell, Steve (Sharon) O'Connell, Tom (Janet) O'Connell, John (Mary Jo) O'Connell and Dan (Marge) O'Connell. Loving uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin & friend to many.

Phil was proud of his Irish heritage and was an organizer of the O'Connell Clan marching in the Dogtown Hibernian Parade every St. Patrick's Day. He was a "family man" all the way and loved every moment with his boys' activities growing up and being with his extended family. Nothing was more special than his grandson Murphy and during his final struggles, Murph was the only one to make him smile.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to his Doctors, Nurses and caregivers throughout his illness.

A Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital: https://8008.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298