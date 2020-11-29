Cenatiempo, Phillip Christopher

Passed away on Monday November 23, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Victoria Faye Cenatiempo; loving father of Bengt Cenatiempo, Nicole (Kevin) Dierker and Christopher Cenatiempo; dearest grandfather of Kaiden Dierker and Caleb Dierker; dearest brother of Ed Cenatiempo, Beverly Emerson, Marty Cole, Elaine Unger and the late Benny Cenatiempo; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Tuesday December 1, 1:00 PM. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mary Queen and Mother Center appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM.