Phillip Christopher Cenatiempo

Cenatiempo, Phillip Christopher

Passed away on Monday November 23, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Victoria Faye Cenatiempo; loving father of Bengt Cenatiempo, Nicole (Kevin) Dierker and Christopher Cenatiempo; dearest grandfather of Kaiden Dierker and Caleb Dierker; dearest brother of Ed Cenatiempo, Beverly Emerson, Marty Cole, Elaine Unger and the late Benny Cenatiempo; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Tuesday December 1, 1:00 PM. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mary Queen and Mother Center appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 PM.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Dec
1
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
