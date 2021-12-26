Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip J. Kosta
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kosta, Phillip J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Kosta (nee Picha); loving father of Kathy (Mike) Connors, Vicki (Chuck) Bublis and Steve (Amy) Kosta; adoring grandfather of Mike (Christin), Kevin (Abbie) Connors, Kristine (Jon, MD) Weese, Dan Connors, Denny (Brittany), Kelli, Brian and Tommy Moore, Phillip (Laura), Mary, Nick, Matt and Joey Kosta; cherished great-grandfather of 4. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Phillip was a loyal employee of Anheuser-Busch Brewery for over 37 years, and was a member of the Affton Elks Lodge #2635.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, December 29, at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Gateway 180 Family Homeless Shelter, 1000 19th St., 63106, appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
29
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mary Lou, It was good talking with you, I mentioned working with Phil 32 years at AB and all those years, I can honestly say I can not remember a "time" that I was not smiling as I walked away from our talks. Thinking back, it must have been a gift God gave to Phil, making people smile!! He will be be missed by ALL who knew him. Our deepest sympathy to you and your entire family...
Gene and Patti Berry
December 28, 2021
Wonderful memories of bicycle trips and rides with Mary Lou and Phil. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Good Friend.
JAMES L RATCLIFF
Friend
December 27, 2021
Spent six years with Phil in the 880 engineering battalion MNG. Enjoyed his friendship, he was great guy. May he rest in peace in the arms oh our Holy Father.
Bob Kraemer
Other
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results