Kosta, Phillip J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Kosta (nee Picha); loving father of Kathy (Mike) Connors, Vicki (Chuck) Bublis and Steve (Amy) Kosta; adoring grandfather of Mike (Christin), Kevin (Abbie) Connors, Kristine (Jon, MD) Weese, Dan Connors, Denny (Brittany), Kelli, Brian and Tommy Moore, Phillip (Laura), Mary, Nick, Matt and Joey Kosta; cherished great-grandfather of 4. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Phillip was a loyal employee of Anheuser-Busch Brewery for over 37 years, and was a member of the Affton Elks Lodge #2635.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, December 29, at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Gateway 180 Family Homeless Shelter, 1000 19th St., 63106, appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.