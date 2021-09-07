Ostapowicz, Phillip Gary

65, of Clayton, MO, passed away September 2nd, 2021. Phil was born on March 17th, 1956 in Key West, Florida; son of Frank and Mary Louise Ostapowicz and brother to seven. Phil was an athlete and scholar at Clayton High School and Missouri S&T (Rolla). He dedicated a large portion of his life to his career at Barry-Wehmiller where he was regarded as an inspirational leader who touched the lives of many.

Phil had a people first mentality, and a larger-than-life presence. Spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golf outings, SLU basketball, and afternoons by the pool are some of the many things that fed his spirit. His influence was felt by many, and he treated everyone he encountered with generosity and kindness. Above all, he was a devoted father whose heart and soul were his children.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Patrick (Casey) Ostapowicz, Kelly Ostapowicz, and Morgan (Joey) Purze; and three grandchildren Elsie, Shane, and JP, with another grandson on the way in December. Phil leaves behind countless friends, and his Irish Setter, Doogan, who was known to make an occasional appearance at an Irish bar.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept- ember 9th, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7144 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105.

"Wheels up!"