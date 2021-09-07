Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Gary Ostapowicz
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clayton High School
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Ostapowicz, Phillip Gary

65, of Clayton, MO, passed away September 2nd, 2021. Phil was born on March 17th, 1956 in Key West, Florida; son of Frank and Mary Louise Ostapowicz and brother to seven. Phil was an athlete and scholar at Clayton High School and Missouri S&T (Rolla). He dedicated a large portion of his life to his career at Barry-Wehmiller where he was regarded as an inspirational leader who touched the lives of many.

Phil had a people first mentality, and a larger-than-life presence. Spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golf outings, SLU basketball, and afternoons by the pool are some of the many things that fed his spirit. His influence was felt by many, and he treated everyone he encountered with generosity and kindness. Above all, he was a devoted father whose heart and soul were his children.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Patrick (Casey) Ostapowicz, Kelly Ostapowicz, and Morgan (Joey) Purze; and three grandchildren Elsie, Shane, and JP, with another grandson on the way in December. Phil leaves behind countless friends, and his Irish Setter, Doogan, who was known to make an occasional appearance at an Irish bar.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept- ember 9th, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7144 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105.

"Wheels up!"


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7144 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
So sorry to hear this . Phil is/was one of the good guys back at CHS and we had a really nice friendship which I remember fondly! May his memory be a blessing to his family!
Andy Shifter
School
September 9, 2021
So very sorry about the loss of Phil. The Shapard family has known the "Osto´s " since they came to Clayton, many years ago. Phil was excellent at all sports, and was always fun to watch. Basketball has been a beloved connection for our family members for two generations. I know he will be missed dearly. Please accept our heartfelt sympathy.
Ann Shapard Garvin
Friend
September 9, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Phil's family & friends. Phil was a pledge brother of mine at Sigma Nu Fraternity in Rolla. Fond memories of Phil playing guard for some good Miner Basketball teams in the mid-70s and quarterbacking our Flag Football Intramural team to the campus championship. Probably some good one-on-one hoops going on in heaven with another frat brother/classmate Bob Costello. Love, Honor, & Truth.
Dave Strawhun
School
September 8, 2021
Claire, Russell, Marti, Felix
September 8, 2021
Mark Sertich
September 8, 2021
A lovely, gem of a man. Generous, thoughtful, charming, and kind. You will be greatly missed.
Kelly Christner
Friend
September 8, 2021
Tamara Pisoni
September 8, 2021
Frank and Karyn Zepf
September 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Phil´s family. Phil was more than a client to me over the years. He offered friendship, encouragement and shared in his success where it was not required. A truly inspirational person
ken groat
Other
September 8, 2021
Ken
September 8, 2021
Phil you will definitely be missed may you Rest In Peace
Elaine Trevor
Family
September 7, 2021
So sorry. ...My deepest sympathies to Phil's family and closest friends. At work Phil was always supportive and encouraging.
Nick Birkin
Work
September 7, 2021
Always willing to help. A true friend will be missed.
Antonio Ulloa
Work
September 7, 2021
Antonio Ulloa
September 7, 2021
Phil was my next door neighbor. He enjoyed his backyard and pool like no one I've ever known. Throughout the summer, there was always a gathering or a party, a testament to his many friends and family. I would have preferred rock 'n roll or pop to country music, however I envied the fun on the other side of my fence and wish I had gotten to know Phil. My deepest sympathy to Phil's family and countless friends.
Dee Garcia MD
Other
September 7, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies. I had only met Phil a few times working with BW but he made a lasting impression. Kyle Underwood
Kyle Underwood
Work
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results