Slattery, Phillip Thomas

80, on Thursday evening, October 29, long-time resident of Webster Groves, son of the late John and Anna Slattery, brother of the late John Slattery and beloved husband of Doris (nee Barton). After retiring from St. Louis County government, Phill worked for two decades with the St. Louis Catholic cemeteries. An avid fisherman, Phill enjoyed world travel and observing wildlife.

Surviving are his children, Susan Ringkamp (Greg) and Sandra Ringkamp (Ed Kruse) of St. Louis, and Phillip (Annette) with the U.S. Foreign Service in Brazil. Beloved grandfather of Michael, Kurt (Katie), Kristin, and the late Kelly Ringkamp, and Scott (Alyssa), Joe and Paul (Kristyn Duepner) Ringkamp.

Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery after a private ceremony.