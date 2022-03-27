Rector, Phoebe Joan

87, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022. She was at Ponte Vedra Gardens Memory Care surrounded by her family. Joan was born on April 13, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Charles and Elsie Bortz. Joan met her husband, Harlan Rector, in 1951 when they attended Cleveland High School together in St. Louis. They were married for 64 years raising 5 children. Throughout her life, Joan was an avid lover of nature. Fascinated by clouds, she published a wonderful book about them titled, "As The Clouds Roll By".

Phoebe Joan Rector is survived by her husband Harlan Rector, her children, Jeffrey Rector, Jerry Rector, Douglas Rector, Dana Rector, Amy (Rector) Flinchbaugh; and her granddaughters, Amanda and Lauren Flinchbaugh.

Services: A memorial celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 4 p.m., a day before her 88th birthday, at Nocatee Crosswater Hall, 245 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra, FL, 32081, (904) 924-6863. A reception will immediately follow, also at Nocatee Crosswater Hall in Ponte Vedra. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her honor to Chets Creek Church – Nocatee - 4420 Hodges Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32224.