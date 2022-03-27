Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Joan Hutchins
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Hutchins, Phyllis Joan

(nee McMullen), passed away, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Beloved Wife of the late Sidwell Hutchins; Loving Mother of Tracie (Wayne Vicknair) Hutchins, Susan Crutcher, and Melissa Hutchins; Dear Grandmother of Elizabeth (Adley) and Iris Lemke, Grant Crutcher, Dylan (Ally) and Adam Vicknair; Great-Grandmother of Teo and Luca Vicknair.

Phyllis Hutchins called Phillipsburg, Kansas her home town. As a girl, she was an accomplished musician, tennis player, drum majorette, Girl Scout and basketball player. She was also a member of the Honor Society, a Homecoming queen, a participant in the Miss Kansas pageant, acted in plays and was in the rodeo band.

Phyllis was a graduate of Kansas State University, with a degree in music education, where she was member of Pi Beta Phi, directed the Wildcat's marching band and the local chapter of PEO.

Phyllis met her high school sweetheart, Sidwell Hutchins, in Phillipsburg, and they were later wed on June 5, 1955 in a ceremony officiated by her grandfather, D. B. Magee. They lived in Washington, California, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, and Missouri. She was an excellent seamstress, worked as an accountant, taught piano, continued to be active in PEO and served as president of her chapter, enjoyed bridge club, served in local government, led a Brownie troop, played tennis and golf, participated in garden clubs and cultivated amazing plants and flowers of her own. She was an avid sports fan throughout her life, especially college basketball.

Phyllis and Sid maintained The Mountain Hutch in Divide, Colorado as a vacation home and traveled extensively, with 60 trips to 48 different countries. They immensely enjoyed entertaining and spending time with family and good friends. They collected antiques and adored their beloved pets. Even in her assisted living facility, she continued to be nurturing to newcomers and remained active.

She had a spectacular life!

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Missouri Botanical Garden. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Many condolences to the family. Mom and Dad were good friends of Sid & Phyllis during High School in Phillipsburg. Mom, Eric & I are holding all the dear memories of Tracie, Susan and Melissa’s trips to Pburg and are holding all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Helen, Valissa & Eric Witmer
Valissa Witmer
Friend
March 26, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results