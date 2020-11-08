Menu
Phyllis Irene Powers

Powers, Phyllis Irene

(nee Meyers) Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan Powers; dear mother of James (Jeanne) and Thomas (Christine) Powers, Susan (Fred) Atkinson and the late William Powers; dear grandmother of Joanna, Thomas, John, Alan, Carly, Christian and Brenden; dear great-grandmother of Cooper and Adeline; dear sister-in-law of Neil Powers and Marie (Joe) Cook. Our dear aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Phyllis made acquaintances into friends and friends into family. She was a true force of nature and leaves a hole in our hearts and lives.

Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mrs. Powers was an active member of Advent Episcopal Church, and a 19-year volunteer at Feed My People. Contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
