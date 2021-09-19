Mckenzie, Phyllis Corbitt

A talented and beautiful woman passed away on September 12, 2021. Phyllis moved to St. Louis 13 years ago from McLean, VA with her deceased husband Capt. Frank McKenzie (US Navy). She is

survived by two daughters Celeste Corbitt Pacelli (John) of Alamo, CA and Cynthia Corbitt Akos (Stephen) of St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Col. Gilland W. Corbitt (USAF), a daughter Carla Corbitt Doherty (Paul) of London and her stepson Ellis Mckenzie of Chevy Chase, MD. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Phyllis grew up in Winnemucca, NV and attended Stephens College. She earned her Bachelor's degree from William and Mary while raising her daughters and after traveling through Europe with her husband Gill, an Air Force pilot.

She went on to have an accomplished career with the EPA and created her own company, Capitol Speakers. She was a gourmet cook, a talented seamstress and loved to host memorable parties. She and Frank enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake Bay with many friends and family. Her daughters are eternally grateful that she instilled grace, style and the art of entertaining as well as anything "Greek" from the family's years in Athens. A special thank you to her loving caregivers at Mcknight Place. Phyllis' remains will be interred along with her husband Frank at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Any contributions to UNICEF or the charity of your choice Phyllis would appreciate.