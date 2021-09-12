Kinslowe, Polly

passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021; Beloved daughter of the late John W. and Gwendolyn Kinslowe (nee Kampf); loving sister of David J. Kinslowe and the late Jan Kinslowe, and the late Carol Kinslowe; dear sister-in-law to Tirzah, Joe and the Droege family, dear cousin, and friend. Polly was a long time executive and project manager at McCormack Baron and devoted many hours volunteering at Missouri Botanical Garden. She was a talented designer and master home gardener.

Services: Funeral services will be private. If desired, please consider a donation in Polly's name to a charity of your choice.