Polly Kinslowe
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Kinslowe, Polly

passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021; Beloved daughter of the late John W. and Gwendolyn Kinslowe (nee Kampf); loving sister of David J. Kinslowe and the late Jan Kinslowe, and the late Carol Kinslowe; dear sister-in-law to Tirzah, Joe and the Droege family, dear cousin, and friend. Polly was a long time executive and project manager at McCormack Baron and devoted many hours volunteering at Missouri Botanical Garden. She was a talented designer and master home gardener.

Services: Funeral services will be private. If desired, please consider a donation in Polly's name to a charity of your choice. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
BOPP CHAPEL
BOPP CHAPEL
