Straub, R. Richard

88, born June 21st, 1932, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24th, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Beverly Wallace Straub, daughters Susie Graham (Randy) and Karen Spann, grandchildren Randy Graham, Jr. (Lauren), Jason Graham (Brandi Jane), Kelsie Spann Greenberg (Ben), and Parker Spann, and six great-grandchildren. Dick had two brothers - John and his late brother Peter, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dick was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the eldest of three sons of Ralph and Louise Straub. After graduating from Webster Groves High School in 1950, where he lettered in three sports, Dick attended Princeton University and graduated with honors in 1954. Upon graduation from Princeton, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He then received a J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis Law School in 1959 with the Order of the Coif. He went on to practice law at Lewis Rice.

Dick was a man who adored his family. He enjoyed family road and float trips, fishing at "The Lake," the Kentucky Derby, skiing, golf, tennis, and handball. He and Bevie entertained frequently, and their door was always open.

Dick practiced corporate law until the age of 48, at which time he suffered a major stroke. Despite being paralyzed on his left side, Dick continued to approach life with tenacity and positivity, sustained by his deep faith in Jesus Christ. Over the next 40 years, he provided encouragement to many: speaking to over 4,000 stroke victims at the Jewish Rehabilitation Institute, tutoring kids at Epworth Academy, reading to grade school children, and providing free legal counsel at Score.

Despite his stroke, Dick was a brilliant man who recounted historical events in great detail. Dick loved to play games, including golf, with the use of only one arm. He found joy in life and was thankful for each day. He never complained, never demanded, was always a joy to be with, and was ready to tell a joke at any time.

In 2014, Dick left his home in Glendale, where he resided for over 50 years, and relocated to The Gatesworth extended care facility. The family would like to thank the Glendale Fire and Police Departments and the staff at The Gatesworth for their loving care.

The Straub family looks forward to a formal celebration of Dick's life at a later date. Dick was a long-time member of Algonquin Golf Club, where he served as a president and supported the Evans Scholars Foundation. Donations may be made in Dick's honor to the foundation via the following links: www.wgaesf.org and Honor & Memorial Donations. www.boppchapel.com