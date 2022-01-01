Menu
R. Lynn Widmer
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Widmer, R. Lynn

passed away peacefully on Monday, 12/27/2021, at the age of 66 years.

Lynn is survived by her husband Walter Widmer, daughter Loren Widmer-Tiefenbrun, two grandchildren Sylva and Levi, brothers Phil and Noel Holland and a dearly beloved extended family.

Lynn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sibling, wife, and friend. Lynn was intelligent, academically driven to earn a master's degree, and continued to learn life lessons from friends and loved ones. She was successful in work and continuously mentored those she worked with and lived with. Lynn loved to travel exploring this country with her family as a youth and continued as an adult, visiting numerous continents, and dozens of countries by car, plane, ship or on foot. Lynn never lost her wanderlust for new places, experiences, and peoples. Lynn pushed herself to wring every ounce possible out of life while never forgetting to share the joy with those she loved. Lynn was also an avid gardener, turning our home into our own special refuge from hard angles and concrete.

Lynn was truly a beautiful and generous soul, the best friend and wife you could ever hope for. The world is a smaller place without her.

Services: There will be a Celebration of Life come spring and notifications will be forth coming. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers for Walter and family. Worked many years with Lynn at St. Mary's and she was a truly amazing person.
Liz Thomad
January 6, 2022
Just heard the sad news, what an amazing person Lynn was, always a riot in Respiratory School. Never a dull moment. Many great St. Mary's stories. So proud of how she grew professionally. Will truly be missed by all. Many friends!!! Will be praying for you Walter and your family.
Rick Shore
Friend
January 3, 2022
Prayers for you Walter and immediate family. Not sure this the Walter I once worked with at Barnes Hospital. Alan
Alan Smith
Other
January 2, 2022
Hang in there Walt!
stuh persky
January 2, 2022
Lynn and Walter were our sailing buddies...Lynn always made us smile.
Gregg and Carol Ruppel
Friend
January 1, 2022
