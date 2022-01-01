Widmer, R. Lynn

passed away peacefully on Monday, 12/27/2021, at the age of 66 years.

Lynn is survived by her husband Walter Widmer, daughter Loren Widmer-Tiefenbrun, two grandchildren Sylva and Levi, brothers Phil and Noel Holland and a dearly beloved extended family.

Lynn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sibling, wife, and friend. Lynn was intelligent, academically driven to earn a master's degree, and continued to learn life lessons from friends and loved ones. She was successful in work and continuously mentored those she worked with and lived with. Lynn loved to travel exploring this country with her family as a youth and continued as an adult, visiting numerous continents, and dozens of countries by car, plane, ship or on foot. Lynn never lost her wanderlust for new places, experiences, and peoples. Lynn pushed herself to wring every ounce possible out of life while never forgetting to share the joy with those she loved. Lynn was also an avid gardener, turning our home into our own special refuge from hard angles and concrete.

Lynn was truly a beautiful and generous soul, the best friend and wife you could ever hope for. The world is a smaller place without her.

Services: There will be a Celebration of Life come spring and notifications will be forth coming. www.boppchapel.com