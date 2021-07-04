Menu
Rachel Peters
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Peters, Rachel

June 30, 2021. Vis at Timothy Lutheran Church on Mon, July 5, 5-7 pm and Tues, 10 am until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cem. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
MO
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
MO
Jul
6
Service
10:30a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so late in my condolences for you and your family. Was just reading my Reporter (Johnnie paper) and saw Rachel's Obituary..Cannot tell you how sorry to hear of this news. Rachel & I go way back to our CPH days - she and Linda were the BEST of pals....May our loving Savior bring comfort & joy to all for now she rests in His arms.
Julaine Wallace Luhmann
Work
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy is extended to Stan and your daughters in the loss of your wife and their mother. I pray the Holy Spirit comforts and brings you peace.
Cheryl Crayton
July 5, 2021
