I'm so late in my condolences for you and your family. Was just reading my Reporter (Johnnie paper) and saw Rachel's Obituary..Cannot tell you how sorry to hear of this news. Rachel & I go way back to our CPH days - she and Linda were the BEST of pals....May our loving Savior bring comfort & joy to all for now she rests in His arms.

Julaine Wallace Luhmann Work September 28, 2021