Petty, Rachel C.

(nee Smith), known as Connie, passed away March 6, 2021. She was born on December 9, 1945 in St. Louis, MO.

Services: A services will be held on March 20, 2021 at Tower Grove Church in St. Louis. Visitation 12pm-1pm, with Memorial 1pm. Masks and social distancing required. Contribution to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Kutis City Service.