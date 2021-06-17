Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel V. Rossi
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rossi, Rachel V.

(nee Greene) age 91, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Rossi; loving mother of Patricia (Hal) Hancock, Frank (Valerie Held) Rossi, Bob (Mary) Rossi, Cynthia Jo (Kavin) Rossi Chambers and the late Laura (Gary) Richmond and Fred (survived by Joan) Rossi; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A Memorial gathering will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, June 19, from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. with all services concluding at Kutis. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Culver Home, 221 West Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Rachael will be missed by many.She was a beautiful lady loved by all
Connie & Ron Lester
Family
June 19, 2021
Janet, Jeff and Claire Rainfor
June 17, 2021
Jon and Patty Karlen
June 17, 2021
Our prayers will be with you for peace during the difficult time of losing your Mother. Though the heart is aching the memories of your mom will live brightly in everything you do. You will feel her presence in that beautiful garden you and Kavin created.
Mike & Jennifer Graham
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
ATACO Steel Products Corp
Work
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results