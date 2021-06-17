Rossi, Rachel V.

(nee Greene) age 91, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Rossi; loving mother of Patricia (Hal) Hancock, Frank (Valerie Held) Rossi, Bob (Mary) Rossi, Cynthia Jo (Kavin) Rossi Chambers and the late Laura (Gary) Richmond and Fred (survived by Joan) Rossi; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A Memorial gathering will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, June 19, from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. with all services concluding at Kutis. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Culver Home, 221 West Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122, appreciated.